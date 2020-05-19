Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) vs. Great Elm Capital (NYSE:GECC) Financial Survey

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

77.5% of Lazard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Lazard shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Great Elm Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lazard and Great Elm Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazard 3 3 2 0 1.88 Great Elm Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lazard currently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.08%. Given Lazard’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Lazard is more favorable than Great Elm Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lazard and Great Elm Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazard $2.67 billion 1.04 $286.50 million $3.28 8.02 Great Elm Capital $27.04 million 1.12 -$7.55 million $1.07 2.81

Lazard has higher revenue and earnings than Great Elm Capital. Great Elm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lazard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Lazard pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Great Elm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 33.2%. Lazard pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Elm Capital pays out 93.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lazard has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Lazard has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Elm Capital has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lazard and Great Elm Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazard 9.89% 52.29% 6.35% Great Elm Capital -181.02% 12.98% 3.61%

Summary

Lazard beats Great Elm Capital on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The company's Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

