Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $3.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lantronix designs, develops and markets products that enable almost any electronic device to be controlled, configured or reprogrammed over the Internet and/or intranets. The company’s products connect these electronic devices to the Internet and/or intranets by using the infrastructure already in place to connect businesses and homes to the Internet, including fiber optic, Ethernet and wireless connections. Its primary products that connect electronic devices are its Device Servers and Multiport Device Servers. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lantronix from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Lantronix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Lantronix from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Lantronix in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ LTRX opened at $3.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.25 million, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. Lantronix has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.42.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $16.51 million for the quarter. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 19.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,968 shares in the company, valued at $207,900.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hoshi Printer sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $159,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 572,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 516,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,745 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 257,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 149.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides secure data access and management solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) assets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT gateways, which provide secure connectivity and the ability to add integrated device management and advanced data access features; and IoT building blocks that offer basic secure machine connectivity and unmanaged data access.

