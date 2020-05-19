Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) PT Lowered to GBX 775 at Royal Bank of Canada

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LAND. Barclays upgraded Land Securities Group to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 745 ($9.80) in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 760 ($10.00) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Numis Securities downgraded Land Securities Group to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Land Securities Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 792.71 ($10.43).

Shares of LAND opened at GBX 564.80 ($7.43) on Friday. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 399.80 ($5.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 611.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 833.04.

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 58 ($0.76) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Land Securities Group will post 5884.0001989 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 29,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 503 ($6.62) per share, for a total transaction of £149,320.58 ($196,422.76).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

