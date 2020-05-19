Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lakeland Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

LAKE opened at $13.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 6.17. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 million, a PE ratio of 34.50 and a beta of -0.11. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 4.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 31,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $518,562.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 394,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,526,717.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 359.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

