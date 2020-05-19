Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC Sells 37 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,259 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GenTrust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 448 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.29% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,385.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $945.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,260.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,327.79. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Aegis raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,505.34.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

