Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $146.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down previously from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $130.75.

NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $133.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.47. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $80.93 and a one year high of $140.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.59.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

