Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is a specialty insurance company. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, professional liability, excess casualty, energy, general casualty, life sciences, allied health, product liability, healthcare, commercial property, management liability, inland marine, environmental, public entity and commercial insurance. The Company also writes homeowners insurance in the personal lines market. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. is based in Richmond, Virginia. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $134.00) on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $130.75.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $133.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 0.47. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $80.93 and a 12 month high of $140.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $108.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.35 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,990,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,575,000 after buying an additional 848,454 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,075,000 after purchasing an additional 302,805 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,279,000 after purchasing an additional 274,602 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $22,986,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 347,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,339,000 after purchasing an additional 217,365 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess and general casualty, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance; and homeowners insurance.

