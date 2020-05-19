Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,181 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.52% of Kilroy Realty worth $111,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $635,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 92,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,744,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

KRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.93.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $51.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Kilroy Realty Corp has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $88.99.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.94 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 23.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.