Kidder Stephen W Boosts Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Kidder Stephen W boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 2.0% of Kidder Stephen W’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kidder Stephen W’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,520,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $116.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

