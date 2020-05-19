Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,793 ($23.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,547.60 ($20.36).

KWS stock opened at GBX 1,714 ($22.55) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,069 ($14.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,482.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,437.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.40.

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

