Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) in a research report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

KWS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,881 ($24.74) to GBX 1,793 ($23.59) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,547.60 ($20.36).

KWS stock opened at GBX 1,714 ($22.55) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63. Keywords Studios has a twelve month low of GBX 1,069 ($14.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,880 ($24.73). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,482.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,437.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.40.

Keywords Studios PLC provides technical services to the video game industry in Ireland and internationally. It offers localization services related to translation and cultural adaptation of in-game text and audio scripts in various game platforms and genres; and localization testing services consisting of testing the linguistic correctness and cultural acceptability of computer games.

