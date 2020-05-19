KeyCorp Weighs in on Steris PLC’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:STE)

Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Steris in a research note issued on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.44. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Steris’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $822.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 13.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

STE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Steris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Steris from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.67.

Shares of STE stock opened at $151.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.40. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.75. Steris has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Steris’s payout ratio is 26.24%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STE. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Steris during the 4th quarter worth $6,944,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Steris by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Steris by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Steris by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.