Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KLR. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.
Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $5,110,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,134,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Kaleyra
Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.
Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kaleyra (KLR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.