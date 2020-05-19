Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleyra Inc. is providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company manages multi-channel integrated communication services, through its proprietary platform, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots. Kaleyra Inc., formerly known as GigCapital Inc., is based in PALO ALTO, Calif. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KLR. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $18.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Kaleyra stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $143.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.01. Kaleyra has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35.

Kaleyra (NYSE:KLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaleyra will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Kaleyra in the 1st quarter worth $5,110,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,254,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,134,000. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises. The company trough its proprietary platform, it manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

