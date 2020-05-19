Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 58.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on KDMN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of KDMN opened at $4.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $5.50.

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 142.79% and a negative net margin of 813.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Kadmon news, Director Cynthia Schwalm acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.24 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,154.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harlan Waksal purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $43,848.00. Insiders have purchased 59,600 shares of company stock worth $191,168 over the last 90 days. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Kadmon by 343.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 147,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 114,108 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,284,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 274,891 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kadmon by 980.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 239,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 217,756 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Kadmon by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 30,678 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

