JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Underweight Rating for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank cut shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR stock opened at $40.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 1-year low of $27.76 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

