JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Acquired by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 43.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $261.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

