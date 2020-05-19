JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Mondi (LON:MNDI) Price Target to GBX 1,500

Mondi (LON:MNDI) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,760 ($23.15) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MNDI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Mondi from GBX 1,830 ($24.07) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,870 ($24.60) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,950 ($25.65) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Mondi to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 1,900 ($24.99) in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Mondi from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,764.38 ($23.21).

Shares of MNDI opened at GBX 1,385.50 ($18.23) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,335.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,551.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion and a PE ratio of 8.50. Mondi has a 12-month low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,519.21 ($33.14). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.90.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a dividend of €0.56 ($0.65) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.27. Mondi’s payout ratio is currently 0.45%.

In other news, insider Peter Oswald sold 17,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,641 ($21.59), for a total transaction of £290,949.30 ($382,727.31). Also, insider Andrew King bought 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,332 ($17.52) per share, for a total transaction of £293.04 ($385.48).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in the United Kingdom, Africa, Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft paper; sack Kraft paper; containerboards; office and professional printing papers; and paper for sustainable and promotional events, as well as product training courses.

