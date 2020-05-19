Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Home Depot in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $269.00 price objective on the stock.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.04.

Shares of HD stock opened at $245.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $209.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.36. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $248.32. The company has a market cap of $257.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,816 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

