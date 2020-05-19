Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) Position Trimmed by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEF. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JEF. Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $13.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42. Jefferies Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $24.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 24.03%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

