Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Cintas in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The business services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.18.

Shares of CTAS opened at $236.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.43. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $304.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cintas by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 171,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,048,000 after buying an additional 42,474 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cintas by 208.4% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.