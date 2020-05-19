Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tufin Software Technologies Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd (NYSE:TUFN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tufin Software Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.35). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.22) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $8.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.31. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52 week low of $5.79 and a 52 week high of $31.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.00 million and a P/E ratio of -7.49.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.11. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.89% and a negative net margin of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $22.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 4,920 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 79,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 34.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

