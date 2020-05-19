Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Revolve Group’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $48.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.41.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $146.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.52 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 59.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 30,844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 23,346 shares during the last quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Revolve Group by 710.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 967,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 848,256 shares during the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Michael Karanikolas bought 123,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,525,200.00. Also, COO David Pujades sold 12,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $262,203.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. It provides women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under a range of established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

Further Reading: Beta

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.