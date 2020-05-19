Jefferies Financial Group Comments on National Express Group PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NXPGF)

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Express Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Lane now expects that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Express Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

National Express Group stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. National Express Group has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.30.

National Express Group Company Profile

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

