JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,647 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $27,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 674,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 522,138 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. JD.Com Inc has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $55.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised JD.Com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura upped their target price on JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.07.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

