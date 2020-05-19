James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $33.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

JRVR has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of James River Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley upgraded shares of James River Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. James River Group has a 1 year low of $25.34 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The stock has a market cap of $933.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 0.46.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The business had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. On average, equities analysts expect that James River Group will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other James River Group news, CEO J Adam Abram purchased 15,384 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $515,517.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,770,342.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 2,555 shares of James River Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, with a total value of $75,117.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 32,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,635 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JRVR. State Street Corp raised its position in James River Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 838,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,980,000 after buying an additional 15,457 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in James River Group by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in James River Group by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in James River Group by 241.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,000,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

