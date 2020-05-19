James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is an insurance company which own and operate specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. The Company operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance and Casualty Reinsurance segments. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on JRVR. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on James River Group from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley raised James River Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet raised James River Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub downgraded James River Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on James River Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR opened at $30.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $933.30 million, a P/E ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. James River Group has a 1-year low of $25.34 and a 1-year high of $52.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. The company had revenue of $110.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Analysts forecast that James River Group will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

In other news, CFO Sarah C. Doran acquired 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $75,117.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 46,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,338. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Adam Abram acquired 15,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $515,517.84. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 470,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,770,342.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,939 shares of company stock worth $1,091,635 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,615,000 after acquiring an additional 250,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in James River Group by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,097,000 after acquiring an additional 94,055 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in James River Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,816,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 506,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,887,000 after acquiring an additional 33,710 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in James River Group by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,217,000 after acquiring an additional 172,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. Its Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

