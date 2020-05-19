Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price upped by Cowen from $42.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Jack in the Box from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $74.25.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $63.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.16.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $216.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,657.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 794.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,875,000 after buying an additional 20,549 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 87.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

