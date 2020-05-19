Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JACK. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jack in the Box from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.25.

JACK opened at $63.79 on Friday. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $16.81 and a 52-week high of $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.16.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $216.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.07 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 5.64%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, for a total transaction of $81,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $5,112,000.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

