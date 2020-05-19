J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Stock Position Decreased by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 73.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,470 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in J2 Global were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in J2 Global by 341.1% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its position in J2 Global by 324.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in J2 Global in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000.

In other news, CEO Vivek Shah purchased 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.74 per share, for a total transaction of $998,077.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,652,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $249,548.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,675.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JCOM stock opened at $72.36 on Tuesday. J2 Global Inc has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $104.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $332.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J2 Global Inc will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

JCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. J2 Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

