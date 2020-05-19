IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Price Target Raised to $1.75

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) had its price objective increased by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $1.40 to $1.75 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

ISR has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (up from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised IsoRay from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of IsoRay stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. IsoRay has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.34.

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IsoRay by 41.0% during the first quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 68,785 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IsoRay by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 105,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IsoRay by 748.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,631 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 116,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IsoRay during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of IsoRay by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 280,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

