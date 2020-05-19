iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR) Share Price Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $19.58

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (NASDAQ:TUR)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and traded as high as $20.42. iShares MSCI Turkey ETF shares last traded at $20.34, with a volume of 372,700 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.58 and a 200 day moving average of $24.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUR. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $768,000. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 253,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 343.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 41,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Turkey ETF by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 14,534 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Turkey ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Turkey Investable Market Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure equity market performance in Turkey.

