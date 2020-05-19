iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.66

iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and traded as low as $22.86. iShares MSCI France ETF shares last traded at $23.07, with a volume of 276,800 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average is $28.92.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Thomas White International Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 1,131.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

