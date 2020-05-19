Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

INVH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Homes from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $449.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Invitation Homes’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 92.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,368,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,535,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819,793 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 281.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,894,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,039,110 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 5,808.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,790,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,217 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $127,923,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 2,144.8% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,758,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,173 shares during the period.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

