Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Holdings Raised by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 180,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 31,767 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,905,000 after buying an additional 306,977 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Invitation Homes by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 724,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 270,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter.

In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $25.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.65. Invitation Homes Inc has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

