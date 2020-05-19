Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Groupon (GRPN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN) recently:

5/7/2020 – Groupon was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/7/2020 – Groupon had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1.50 to $0.90. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2020 – Groupon was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/30/2020 – Groupon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/21/2020 – Groupon had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $2.90 to $1.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – Groupon had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $2.00 to $1.60. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Groupon was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Groupon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2020 – Groupon was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRPN opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Groupon Inc has a 52-week low of $0.48 and a 52-week high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $616.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 1.77.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The coupon company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.08). Groupon had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $612.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Groupon Inc will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Groupon news, Director Robert J. Bass bought 50,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 391,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,118.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Leonsis bought 1,000,000 shares of Groupon stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,629,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,496.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,141 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 271,960 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 33,555 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the fourth quarter valued at $1,169,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,889,548 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 154,608 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Groupon by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,098 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Groupon, Inc operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelry, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals.

