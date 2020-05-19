Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stagecoach Group (SGC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stagecoach Group (LON: SGC) in the last few weeks:

5/18/2020 – Stagecoach Group is now covered by analysts at Peel Hunt. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 64 ($0.84) price target on the stock.

5/15/2020 – Stagecoach Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

5/14/2020 – Stagecoach Group was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 49 ($0.64) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 200 ($2.63).

4/28/2020 – Stagecoach Group was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.12) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 125 ($1.64).

4/23/2020 – Stagecoach Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 90 ($1.18). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SGC opened at GBX 57.20 ($0.75) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 71.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.81. The company has a market cap of $314.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69. Stagecoach Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 51.70 ($0.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.19).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

