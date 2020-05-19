Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Stake Boosted by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $187.52 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $135.78 and a 12 month high of $212.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.12.

