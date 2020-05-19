Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $31.02

Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PFI)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.02 and traded as high as $31.68. Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF shares last traded at $31.61, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.07.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Financial Momentum ETF by 611.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,864 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Financial Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Financial Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index thoroughly evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investments and risk factors.

