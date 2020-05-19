Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) Stock Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $120.05

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.05 and traded as low as $117.35. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust shares last traded at $117.41, with a volume of 8,300 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.77.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,309,000.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.