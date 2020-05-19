Intuit (INTU) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 21st. Analysts expect Intuit to post earnings of $5.33 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Intuit to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $290.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit has a one year low of $187.68 and a one year high of $306.89. The company has a market cap of $74.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.99, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $345.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.67.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

