Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $57.50 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Shares of NTLA opened at $18.70 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 8.12, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $934.60 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.63.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a negative net margin of 239.98%. The company had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 54,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

