Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Announces Earnings Results

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.68 million.

NASDAQ:INSE opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $48.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36. Inspired Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INSE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

