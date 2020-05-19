Insider Buying: Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) Insider Acquires 462,259 Shares of Stock

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) insider Charles Persello bought 462,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £323,581.30 ($425,652.85).

EZH stock opened at GBX 76 ($1.00) on Tuesday. Easyhotel PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 110 ($1.45). The company has a market cap of $119.73 million and a PE ratio of -29.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 65.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 81.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24.

Get Easyhotel alerts:

Easyhotel Company Profile

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Easyhotel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easyhotel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.