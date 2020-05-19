ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Asset Management LLC

Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep NV (NYSE:ING) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ING. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ING Groep by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 35,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

ING opened at $5.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.38. ING Groep NV has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ING shares. ING Group cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ING Groep and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

