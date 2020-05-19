Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,475,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.68% of Incyte worth $108,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Incyte by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 17,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Incyte presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.25.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $62.48 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 1.06.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 17,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,604,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 9,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $901,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,090 shares of company stock worth $3,236,107 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.