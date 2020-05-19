Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 78.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. 89.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Incyte alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INCY. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Incyte from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Incyte from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.25.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 2,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.44, for a total transaction of $166,383.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,430.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total value of $93,063.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,090 shares of company stock valued at $3,236,107. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INCY opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.12 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.30. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $62.48 and a 1-year high of $104.81.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.