IMI (LON:IMI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 980 ($12.89) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of IMI in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IMI from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 925 ($12.17) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 979.33 ($12.88).

IMI stock opened at GBX 849.50 ($11.17) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.83. IMI has a 1 year low of GBX 619.80 ($8.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,214.50 ($15.98). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 792.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,005.42.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 26.20 ($0.34) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.71%.

In related news, insider Daniel Shook sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 789 ($10.38), for a total transaction of £40,791.30 ($53,658.64). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 44 shares of company stock valued at $37,197.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

