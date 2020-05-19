IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.58) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.55). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IDYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEAYA Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.19.

IDYA stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The company has a quick ratio of 14.65, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $165.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day moving average of $6.80.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 234.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 26,774 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. 5AM Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $25,973,000. Finally, Canaan Partners X LLC purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $19,955,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate in clinical development is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

