Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.62

Iberdrola SA (OTCMKTS:IBDSF) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and traded as high as $10.06. Iberdrola shares last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 5,403 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.15.

Iberdrola Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IBDSF)

Iberdrola, SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and retail of electricity in Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, North America, the United Sates, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Network Business, Deregulated Business, Renewable Business, and Other Businesses segments.

