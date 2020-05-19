Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) Declares $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Hometrust Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HTBI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Hometrust Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 26.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hometrust Bancshares to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $14.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.51. Hometrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $221.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.67.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.22). Hometrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $31.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hometrust Bancshares will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

HTBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hometrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Hometrust Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In other news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams purchased 2,000 shares of Hometrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

