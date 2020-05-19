Homeserve (LON:HSV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) in a research report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HSV. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Homeserve to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Homeserve from GBX 1,320 ($17.36) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,317 ($17.32).

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 1,165 ($15.32) on Friday. Homeserve has a 12 month low of GBX 755.81 ($9.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,352 ($17.78). The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,096.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,187.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86.

In other Homeserve news, insider Olivier Grémillon bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 875 ($11.51) per share, with a total value of £8,750 ($11,510.13). Also, insider Katrina Cliffe bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,116 ($14.68) per share, with a total value of £24,552 ($32,296.76). Insiders have acquired 4,242 shares of company stock valued at $4,643,848 in the last ninety days.

About Homeserve

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to household customers under the HomeServe brand. It offers plumbing, drainage, electrics, water supply pipe, gas supply pipe, appliance repair, pest infestation, and locksmith services, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning services.

